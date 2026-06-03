Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the parent of Egytrans NOSCO hiked by 2,020% to EGP 70.404 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, compared to EGP 3.320 million in Q1 2025, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.31 from EGP 0.02, while the revenues jumped to EGP 369.158 million from EGP 282.261 million.

As for the standalone business, the company’s net profits climbed to EGP 48.894 million in Q1 2026 from EGP 5.255 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated revenues hit EGP 137.894 million at the end of March 2026, compared to EGP 266.512 million in the year-ago period.

Last February, Egytrans NOSCO and Nafith International won a tender to implement a usufruct project at Sokhna Port within the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE).

In December 2025, Egyptian Transport and Commercial Services Company (EGYtrans) changed its name to EGYTRANS NOSCO.