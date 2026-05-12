Arab Finance: Raya Contact Center (RACC) recorded a 22.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit attributable to the holding company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 to EGP 78.181 million, compared to EGP 63.716 million, as per a filing.

The company’s revenues went up to EGP 854.512 million from January to March this year, versus EGP 634.523 million in the same period last year.

At the level of the standalone financial statement, Raya posted net profits after tax of EGP 25.649 million in Q1 2026, compared to EGP 17.225 million in the same period of 2025.

Meanwhile, standalone revenues soared to EGP 481.213 million from EGP 318.592 million.

Raya Contact Center is an Egypt-based company, operating with outsourcing services as well as a contact center, back office, inside sales, and professional services.