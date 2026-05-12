Zain Group, a leading TechCo providing innovative ICT and digital communications in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, recorded a consolidated revenue growth of 6% to reach KD569 million ($1.86 billion) for Q1 2026.

Zain Group EBITDA for the quarter jumped 6% to reach KD182 million ($594 million), reflecting an EBITDA margin of 32%. Net income for the quarter soared 51% to reach KD80 million ($260 million), a 15-year high and reflecting an Earnings Per Share of 18 Fils ($6 cents).

Key Operational Notes for Q1 2026

• Kuwait’s 5.5G network supports the nation during crisis and drives market leadership on all major KPIs

• Strong revenue growth in Sudan (+34%), Iraq (+14%), and Jordan (+5%)

• Robust net profit increases of 116% in Zain KSA and 12% in Zain Iraq

• Groupwide CAPEX reached $129 million representing 7% of revenue

• New growth verticals revenue grew 16% to reach $227 million representing 12% of total revenues

• Zain Ventures strategic investments record notable gains of $123 million for the quarter

• Data revenue grew 18% to reach $751 million, representing 40% of the group’s overall revenue

• Kuwait, KSA, Bahrain, and Jordan 5G networks enhance customer experience and 5G customer base

• Fintech services (Bede in Kuwait, Bahrain and Sudan; Tamam in KSA and Zain Cash in Jordan and Iraq) witnessed revenue growth of 28% and customer increase of 38%

• ZainTECH revenue grew 7%, contributing to the 9% YoY overall increase in groupwide enterprise revenue

• Zain Omantel International (ZOI) wholesale carrier achieved healthy revenue growth of 16% YoY

• Zain Group publishes 2025 Sustainability Report entitled ‘Grounded in Purpose, Growing Sustainably’

• Zain brand valuation up 16% YoY, to reach a milestone of USD 4 billion, highest in Kuwait’s private sector

Nour Al-Jassim, Chair of the Board of Zain Group, said: “I extend my sincere appreciation to the previous Board of Directors for their dedicated efforts in advancing the company’s strategic agenda and strengthening the Group’s position as a leading regional TechCo. The Board will build on this solid foundation, enhance strategic partnerships and continue to deliver sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO, commented: “Despite ongoing regional challenges, we delivered a prosperous first-quarter performance on multiple fronts. This was underpinned by strong operational execution across our key markets and growing contributions from our new business verticals and profitable investment strategy. We remain focused on elevating customer experience through innovative, AI-driven solutions, while actively pursuing value accretive opportunities. This strong momentum behind the Group’s ‘4WARD–Progress with Purpose’ strategy signals an exceptional year ahead.”

“Our robust and diversified business model, coupled with the agility of our teams, enabled us to maintain critical connectivity across all markets during the recent crisis. I am immensely proud of the resilience and dedication demonstrated by our teams. Their unwavering commitment ensured uninterrupted network connectivity and customer support, enabling the continuity of remote work, education, and essential services under highly challenging circumstances. These efforts have been truly inspiring.

“Our operations in Kuwait, KSA, Iraq, Sudan, Jordan, and Bahrain performed in line with expectations despite a challenging and highly competitive environment. In parallel, our strategic verticals, ZainTECH and Zain Omantel International, continued to deliver healthy growth, playing a vital role in sustaining essential services across the region and beyond.

“Our strategic partnership with Ooredoo to establish the region’s largest tower company continues to progress well. Following recent regulatory approvals in Qatar, the TASC Towers team is finalizing operational readiness ahead of the first tower closing, expected during June 2026. Upon completion, we will focus on expanding into additional markets in line with our infrastructure optimization strategy.”

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