South African mobile telecoms operator Vodacom Group reported a 22.9% jump in full-year profit on Monday, 11 May, as growth from its businesses on the continent offset a decline in its home market, where it booked a one-off cost in the first half.

The company, majority owned by Britain's Vodafone, said its headline earnings per share (Heps), a key profit measure in South Africa, jumped to R10.53 in the full year period ended 31 March, up from R8.57 a year earlier.

Vodacom declared a final dividend of 405c per share.

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