Arab Finance: Al Baraka Bank Egypt recorded a 14.41% year-on-year (YoY) plunge in its consolidated net profits attributable to the bank for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, logging EGP 816.298 million, versus EGP 953.712 million, a statement showed.

Net interest income stood at EGP 1.893 billion in Q1 2026, up from EGP 1.811 billion in the same period last year.

The lender’s standalone net profits after tax stood at EGP 815.999 million in Q1 2026, compared to EGP 958.947 million in Q1 2025.

Established in 1980, Al Baraka Bank offers retail, corporate, treasury, and investment banking services that are applied in accordance with the principles of Islamic Sharia. It contributes to the financing of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).