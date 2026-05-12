Dubai Holding and the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) have announced the completion of a transaction under which Dubai Holding has acquired a 22.27 per cent equity stake in Emaar Properties PJSC (Emaar Properties) from ICD. Following completion of the transaction, Dubai Holding’s total shareholding in Emaar Properties has increased to 29.73 per cent, positioning it as the company’s largest shareholder.

Emaar Properties is listed on the Dubai Financial Market and is one of the largest real estate developers in the Middle East, with a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial, hospitality and retail assets. The group has a well‑established footprint across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and Europe, underpinned by a robust development pipeline and a high‑quality portfolio of recurring income‑generating assets.

The acquisition represents a strategic investment in Emaar Properties, reflecting Dubai Holding’s confidence in the company’s market position, asset quality and long‑term growth prospects, as well as in the enduring fundamentals of Dubai’s economy and real estate sector. The transaction also reinforces Dubai Holding’s strategic partnership with Emaar Properties, building on a long‑standing relationship supported by multiple partnerships and continued collaboration across key joint ventures.

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and an extensive portfolio of over AED500 billion ($136.15 billion) worth of assets across key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

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