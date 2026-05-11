The State Properties General Authority (SPGA) and National Centre for Privatisation and PPP (NCP) announced on Monday that 59 companies have submitted expressions of interest (EOIs) for the Quality Valley mixed-use Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project in Riyadh.

The EOI phase for the project was launched last month.

A joint statement said 53 Saudi companies and 6 international companies expressed interest in the scheme.

The interested companies include 36 developers and real estate developers; 11 contractors; three consultants; six equity investors and three firms from financial services sector.

The project is being procured under a design-build-finance-operate-maintain-transfer (DBFOMT) framework.

The concession includes:

A 32-year operational term

An additional three-year construction period

Developers / Real Estate Developers

Abdulrahman Saad Alrashid and Sons

Ajdan Real Estate Development Company

Al Bawani

Al Gihaz Holding Company

Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting Co.

Alameriah development co.

Alargan Projects Company

Alfahd company

Alkhorayef Company for investment and development

Al Soliman Real Estate

Al Saedan Real Estate Company

ASYAD Holding Company

Arabian Construction Co. (ACC)

Business Deal Company (BDC)

Ezdihar Real Estate Company

HAY Developments

Heyazah Development

Kinan International

Ladun Investment Company

Lamar Holding

Ledar Investment

Liwan

MADA International Holding

Naif Alrajhi Investment

Pankingdom Real Estate

Refad Investment & Real Estate Development

Retal Urban Development Company

RIYMAR (AlMozaini Real Estate)

Safari Company

SkyBridge

Sumou Real Estate

Tatweer (Joint Stock Company)

Technical development company for contracting

Telad real estate company

Zamil Group Real Estate Company

Zeoof Real Estate Investment and Development

Contractors

Al Kifah Holding Company

BEC Arabia

BUNA AL KHALEEJ CONTRACTING

Saudi Binladin Group Ltd

Fanar Arabian International Co.

International Hospitals Construction Company (IHCC)

Mohammed Ali Al-Swailem Trading & Contracting Co. (MASCO)

Mounes Mohamed Al Shayeb for Civil Construction "MOBCO"

Shar Company

Shibh Al Jazira Contracting Company (SAJCO)

Urbas Middle East

Consultants

Alteraz Global Company for Engineering Consultant

Dar Al Riyadh

Meinhardt Group

Equity Investors

Ahmed Al Thunayan Investment Group

Aldrees Industrial and Trading Co. (ALITCO)

Tanami Holding

OWN United Investment Company

SAH First Investment Company

​Sumou Global Investment / Poly Manners Architecture

Financial Services Providers​​

GIB Capital

MEFIC Capital

SNB Capital Company

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.