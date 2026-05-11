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The State Properties General Authority (SPGA) and National Centre for Privatisation and PPP (NCP) announced on Monday that 59 companies have submitted expressions of interest (EOIs) for the Quality Valley mixed-use Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project in Riyadh.
The EOI phase for the project was launched last month.
A joint statement said 53 Saudi companies and 6 international companies expressed interest in the scheme.
The interested companies include 36 developers and real estate developers; 11 contractors; three consultants; six equity investors and three firms from financial services sector.
The project is being procured under a design-build-finance-operate-maintain-transfer (DBFOMT) framework.
The concession includes:
A 32-year operational term
An additional three-year construction period
Developers / Real Estate Developers
Abdulrahman Saad Alrashid and Sons
Ajdan Real Estate Development Company
Al Bawani
Al Gihaz Holding Company
Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting Co.
Alameriah development co.
Alargan Projects Company
Alfahd company
Alkhorayef Company for investment and development
Al Soliman Real Estate
Al Saedan Real Estate Company
ASYAD Holding Company
Arabian Construction Co. (ACC)
Business Deal Company (BDC)
Ezdihar Real Estate Company
HAY Developments
Heyazah Development
Kinan International
Ladun Investment Company
Lamar Holding
Ledar Investment
Liwan
MADA International Holding
Naif Alrajhi Investment
Pankingdom Real Estate
Refad Investment & Real Estate Development
Retal Urban Development Company
RIYMAR (AlMozaini Real Estate)
Safari Company
SkyBridge
Sumou Real Estate
Tatweer (Joint Stock Company)
Technical development company for contracting
Telad real estate company
Zamil Group Real Estate Company
Zeoof Real Estate Investment and Development
Contractors
Al Kifah Holding Company
BEC Arabia
BUNA AL KHALEEJ CONTRACTING
Saudi Binladin Group Ltd
Fanar Arabian International Co.
International Hospitals Construction Company (IHCC)
Mohammed Ali Al-Swailem Trading & Contracting Co. (MASCO)
Mounes Mohamed Al Shayeb for Civil Construction "MOBCO"
Shar Company
Shibh Al Jazira Contracting Company (SAJCO)
Urbas Middle East
Consultants
Alteraz Global Company for Engineering Consultant
Dar Al Riyadh
Meinhardt Group
Equity Investors
Ahmed Al Thunayan Investment Group
Aldrees Industrial and Trading Co. (ALITCO)
Tanami Holding
OWN United Investment Company
SAH First Investment Company
Sumou Global Investment / Poly Manners Architecture
Financial Services Providers
GIB Capital
MEFIC Capital
SNB Capital Company
(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)
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