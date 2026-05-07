The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, one of the world’s fastest-growing exchanges, is pleased to launch ADX Managed Services (AMS) — its latest suite of integrated, API-driven trading solutions and services designed to simplify investing and unlock faster access to market opportunities for investors in the UAE and globally.

To roll out this initiative, the ADX and International Securities signed an agreement at the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) forum in Abu Dhabi on 5 May, making the brokerage firm the first to offer individual investors direct access to these integrated trading, payments, and portfolio services.

AMS connects funding, trading, and portfolio management into a single, seamless workflow — removing traditional friction points and significantly reducing the time it takes for investors to move from cash to investment. Brokers and UAE banks can embed these services directly into their platforms, enabling clients to fund, trade, and manage investments within one streamlined experience.

The first service in the AMS suite, Certified Cash Transfer (CCT), allows investors to fund their trading accounts instantly through broker apps by removing manual transfers and reducing processing times. Built on direct integration with the Central Bank of the UAE’s payment infrastructure, this service ensures secure, reliable, and real-time fund transfers, improving overall market responsiveness.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX Group, said: “ADX Managed Services is a game changer in how investors access our markets. By bringing payments, trading, investment, and portfolio management into one integrated ecosystem, we are removing barriers and enabling investors to act faster, more confidently and in real time.

This is about delivering real, tangible value — making our market more efficient, more accessible, and more competitive on a global scale.”

Ayman Hamed, Chief Executive Officer of International Securities, said: “We are proud to be the first brokerage to partner with ADX on the rollout of its Managed Services offering. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing how investors access and engage with the market. By integrating funding, trading, and portfolio management into a single, seamless journey, we are delivering a faster, more efficient, and more intuitive investment experience for our clients.”

The ADX is already advancing to the next phase of AMS, with additional services in development. These include the Systematic Savings Plan (SSP), which enables automated, goal-based investing, and the IBAN Validation Service (IVS), which enhances transaction accuracy and security. Together, these solutions will further streamline the investment journey while strengthening trust and operational resilience across the market.

With AMS, the ADX is reinforcing its role as a capital market enabler. It is evolving beyond a traditional exchange into a technology-driven market infrastructure provider, delivering a more connected, efficient, and investor-centric marketplace aligned with Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic ambitions.