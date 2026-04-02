Presight, a leading global AI company, has signed separate Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the governments of Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire and Gabon to support each country’s national digital transformation initiatives.

The three new agreements with these governments will further expand Presight’s growing portfolio of operations across the continent.

Through these collaborations, Presight will work with national institutions to design and deploy intelligent digital systems that integrate data, analytics, and automation directly into public sector operations, strengthening digital infrastructure and enhancing the delivery of government services.

In Côte d’Ivoire, Presight has strengthened its partnership with the Government through two MoUs signed with the Ministry of Digital Transition and Digitisation and the Ministry of State, Public Services and Modernisation of the Administration.

The agreements will support the development of advanced digital platforms that help government institutions manage data more effectively, improve coordination across agencies, and enhance the efficiency of public administration, while supporting the country’s ambition to become a regional hub for digital innovation.

Anne Désirée Ouloto, Minister of State, Public Services, and Modernisation of the Administration of Côte d’Ivoire, said, “This strategic collaboration marks a critical turning point in the digital transformation of our public administration, laying the foundation for a long-term partnership that’s decisively future-focused.

"With this alliance, Côte d'Ivoire is poised to become the leading hub for AI and tech innovation across West Africa. We are deeply grateful for Presight’s exceptional dedication to sharing its cutting-edge technological expertise. Together, we are building a modern, data-driven, and citizen-centric administration – one that exemplifies high performance, transparency, and forward-thinking governance.”

Presight has also signed an MoU with Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Digital Transition, Posts and Electronic Communications to support the country’s digital transformation agenda and strengthen national digital infrastructure.

The initiative will explore the deployment of AI-enabled digital systems designed to improve public service delivery, enhance financial transparency and treasury management, and establish a comprehensive cybersecurity framework to protect critical national systems.

The partnership also includes programmes to support local innovation and talent development, including the facilitation of an AI Expert Factory to train engineers and the establishment of the Ouaga Granit Valley Centre, a national hub designed to accelerate the growth of Burkina Faso’s AI startup ecosystem.

Dr Aminata Zerbo/Sabane, Minister of Digital Transition, Posts and Electronic Communications of Burkina Faso, stated, “Presight’s leadership in AI make them an ideal partner to support our vision of digital sovereignty. This collaboration reflects Burkina Faso’s commitment to building a secure, inclusive, and innovation-driven digital future that empowers citizens, strengthens institutions, and unlocks new economic opportunities.”

Most recently, in February 2026, Presight signed an MoU with the Government of Gabon as part of the renewal of an existing MoU with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Innovation in line with our shared commitment to maintain and accelerate the country’s digital transformation and modernise public services using artificial intelligence.

Dr Adel Alsharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, said, “Across Africa, governments are increasingly exploring how artificial intelligence can support economic development, strengthen institutions, and modernise public services. At Presight, our focus is on designing and deploying intelligent systems that integrate data, automation, and advanced analytics directly into the operational environments governments rely on every day.

"Our partnerships with these governments across Africa reflect a shared ambition to build national digital platforms that operate at scale, strengthen institutional capability, and enable faster, more informed decision-making across government systems. By working closely with our partners, we aim to support long-term digital transformation that strengthens institutions and delivers tangible benefits for citizens.”

These agreements build on Presight’s growing presence across Africa, where the company has been advancing AI and digital transformation initiatives with governments and institutions.

Presight is also advancing partnerships, pilot projects, and digital innovation programmes in markets including Angola, the Republic of Congo, Gambia, Mauritius, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia, and Uganda.

The expansion comes as AI continues to attract significant global investment across Africa.

The African Development Bank Group and the United Nations Development Programme recently launched a $10 billion initiative aimed at accelerating responsible AI adoption and inclusive digital economic growth throughout the continent. This builds on the UAE’s AI for Development initiative, announced in 2025 with $1 billion in funding to support artificial intelligence projects in African countries.