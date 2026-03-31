Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi held talks with United Energy Group CEO Song Yu to review the company’s oil and gas activities in Egypt’s Western Desert, according to a statement.

On the sidelines of EGYPES 2026, the meeting addressed cooperation between the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and the Hong Kong-listed company in renewable and green energy.

Both sides plan to implement solar energy solutions in operational activities to reduce diesel consumption and enhance operational efficiency.

The company officials praised Egypt’s investment climate and lauded the government’s measures to overcome global challenges and support company activities.

They emphasized their commitment to accelerating the pace of well drilling to discover new reserves and increase production rates.