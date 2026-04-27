Arab Finance: The Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) has extended the validity period for value-added tax (VAT) registration certificates until June 30th, 2026, as per an announcement.

The move aims to support the business community and facilitate compliance for taxpayers.

The authority said the extension represents a final opportunity to renew expired certificates, confirming that the deadline will not be extended further.

The decision applies to certificates that expired on March 31st, 2026, and April 18th, 2026, allowing affected taxpayers additional time to complete the renewal process before the end of June.

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