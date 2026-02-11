VAT IT South Africa, a tax advisory and compliance company, has rebranded to CentaTax, signalling a bold new era for the company.

Inspired by the Centauri star system, CentaTax symbolises guidance, foresight, and the ability to navigate uncharted territory. Just as stars have guided explorers for centuries, CentaTax helps businesses navigate the vast and often complex universe of tax.

The new name embodies the firm’s mission to elevate tax beyond compliance, transforming it into a catalyst for growth, sustainability, and lasting value.

The new identity also represents the firm’s broadened vision, advanced capabilities, and dedication to empowering businesses to achieve greater tax efficiency.

Why the rebrand?

For more than 21 years, VAT IT South Africa has built a reputation for trust, expertise, and reliability within the tax and compliance landscape.

Throughout this journey, the company has grown under the guidance and leadership of the broader VAT IT Group.

As the business evolved into the VAT IT Group’s dedicated tax and advisory arm, the scope of work expanded significantly beyond its historical focus of Value-Added Tax (VAT) only.

Today, the service offering spans the full spectrum of tax types, including Indirect Taxes and Direct Taxes such as Corporate Income Tax (CIT), Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) and Customs and Excise.

It became clear that a more distinct identity was needed to reflect this evolution and the broader, more sophisticated role the business now plays within the organisation.

The decision to rebrand is therefore a strategic progression, not a departure.

The transition from VAT IT South Africa to CentaTax also reflects the company’s expanded global footprint.

“We believe that this will reinforce our position as a tax and advisory firm serving clients across multiple jurisdictions worldwide, aligned with our international operations and growth trajectory,” says Victor Terblanche, managing director of CentaTax.

"CentaTax represents the maturity of our 21-year journey, now confidently positioned as a future-ready advisory brand with a sharper mandate and a global outlook.

“Tax is no longer just about ticking boxes, it’s about enabling businesses to make informed decisions, uncover opportunities, and fuel growth,” adds Terblanche.

“Our rebrand allows us to better communicate who we are today: a modern, trusted partner guiding clients light years ahead in tax clarity, strategy, and innovation.”

Opportunities ahead

The company continues to expand its suite of advisory services while harnessing advanced technology through its proprietary CiTax platform — an intelligent solution that converts complex tax data into actionable insights, providing a clear blueprint for enhanced tax efficiency and compliance.

CentaTax’s combination of global expertise, human-centred advisory, and cutting-edge innovation positions the firm as a trusted partner for enterprises navigating both local and international markets.

“Our name has changed, but our commitment has not,” saysTerblanche.

“We remain dedicated to serving our clients with the same integrity and expertise, while embracing new opportunities to help them thrive in a changing world. CentaTax represents our vision to be light years ahead in tax.”

