Bahrain - The National Bureau for Revenue (NBR) has commended the positive response from entities in complying with VAT registration, noting that the number of registrants exceeded 27,070 by the end of 2025.

This reflects the commitment of economic activity practitioners to engage in constructive co-operation to enhance the proper implementation of VAT in the kingdom, it said.

The NBR clarified that those required to register for VAT purposes are entities practising economic activities whose annual VATable sales exceeded, during any of the previous 12 months, or are expected to exceed, during any of the next 12 months, the mandatory registration threshold of BD37,500.

The NBR called upon all concerned to complete the VAT registration procedures in order to avoid any resulting administrative fines or criminal penalties, as failure to register for VAT is considered a case of tax evasion stipulated under Article (63) of the VAT Law. Violators may be punished with imprisonment for five years and a fine of up to six times the amount of VAT evaded in accordance with Article (64) of the VAT Law.

The NBR indicated that economic activity includes any activity carried out in a continuous and regular manner with the aim of generating profit, whether commercial, industrial, agricultural, professional or service-related, or any use of tangible or intangible property, and any other similar activity.

This includes, by way of example and not limitation, the legal profession, licensed real estate professions including brokers, valuers, sales agents and property managers, as well as fashion design, beauty services, event organisation, vehicle repair, manpower suppliers and other activities.

The NBR also invited those wishing to learn about VAT registration criteria, its implementation mechanisms and how to ensure compliance to attend the workshop scheduled to be held today, by completing the registration form available on the NBR’s website (www.nbr.gov.bh).

The latest updates may also be accessed through the NBR’s social media platforms (@Bahrainnbr), or by contacting one of the specialists at the call centre on 80008001 for any enquiries.

