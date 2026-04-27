Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), announced that the validity of value-added tax (VAT) registration certificates has been extended until 30 June 2026.

The decision reflects ongoing coordination between the tax and customs authorities, in line with directives from Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk, aimed at facilitating business activity and ensuring stability in commercial transactions.

Abdel Aal explained that the extension is part of the Ministry of Finance and ETA’s efforts to give registered taxpayers sufficient time to regularize their status. She stressed that this represents a final opportunity and will not be renewed.

Taxpayers whose VAT registration certificates expired on 31 March 2026 and 18 April 2026 must act promptly. For non-integrated tax offices, renewal requires visiting the relevant office in person. For integrated offices and tax centres, requests must be submitted electronically via the SAP system before the 30 June deadline.

Failure to renew certificates, Abdel Aal warned, could result in suspension of dealings within the tax system and disruption of operational procedures across governmental, non-governmental, and banking entities.

She reaffirmed the ETA’s commitment to supporting taxpayers and improving the business environment, noting that the measure aligns with Egypt’s broader push toward digital transformation and the development of a modern tax system built on partnership with the business community.

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