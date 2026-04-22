Riyadh - The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has called on business sector establishments subject to value-added tax (VAT), whose annual supplies of goods and services exceed SAR40 million, to file their tax returns for last March. It also urged establishments with annual supplies not exceeding SAR40 million to submit their tax returns for the first quarter of 2026, no later than April 30, 2026.



ZATCA encouraged establishments to promptly submit their tax returns through its official website or smartphone application (ZATCA) to avoid late-filing penalties. Such penalties range from a minimum of 5% to a maximum of 25% of the tax amount that should have been declared.



ZATCA also invited taxpayers from the business sector seeking further information on VAT to contact it through its unified call center number (19993), available 24/7, or via the “Ask ZATCA” account (@Zatca_Care) on the X platform, email (info@zatca.gov.sa), or live chat through its website.



Value-added tax is one of the tax systems in force in the Kingdom. It is an indirect tax imposed on most goods and services purchased and sold by establishments, with a few exceptions.