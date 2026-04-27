Arab Finance: The giant cruise ship MSC Euribia, one of the world’s largest passenger vessels, made its first transit through the Suez Canal as part of a southbound convoy after passing through the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement.

Operated by MSC Cruises and powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the ship had been among the vessels delayed near the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks.

After clearing the strait, it altered course to sail via the Red Sea and transit the Suez Canal en route from the UAE to Malta, instead of taking the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope.

The Malta-flagged MSC Euribia is 331 meters long and 51.9 meters wide, with a draft of 27.5 feet, and was carrying a crew of 192, the authority said.

In line with the Suez Canal protocol for first-time transits, Chairman Osama Rabie delegated senior captains to board the vessel, welcome its crew, and present a commemorative plaque to the captain.

The SCA also reported the passage of another cruise ship, Celestyal Journey, which transited as part of the southbound convoy on a voyage from the UAE to Türkiye. The vessel is 219 meters long, 30 meters wide, and has a draft of 24 feet.

Rabie said the canal continues to provide maritime and logistics services and accommodate the latest and largest vessels in the global fleet, citing ongoing development projects, including the expansion of the southern sector to enhance navigational safety.

He added that the transit of cruise ships reflects the canal’s continued appeal as a key east-west shipping route, offering time savings and lower operating costs compared to alternative routes.

It is noteworthy that a total of 45 vessels transited the Suez Canal in both directions on April 26th, with a combined net tonnage of 1.7 million tons.