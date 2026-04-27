A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has participated in a recent capital raise by Singapore- and Thailand-based TeraHop, a supplier of high-speed optical transceivers for data centres.

The size of the investment was not disclosed.

TeraHop, a subsidiary of Zhongji Innolight, will use the proceeds to expand manufacturing, enhance operational capabilities and continue investing in research and development.

The company operates research and development and sales centres in Singapore and the US, with production bases in Thailand and Taiwan.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com