Global SWF has highlighted the strong performance of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), noting its success in improving the profitability of state-owned enterprises, recycling state investment assets, and attracting foreign capital and expertise into sectors aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

According to Global SWF, OIA’s 2025 performance reflects the effectiveness of Oman’s sovereign governance framework introduced in 2020, under which government-owned companies were consolidated under the authority’s portfolio. The structure enables OIA to manage these assets on behalf of the state while enhancing their operational and financial performance.

The report added that although OIA is not among the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds in scale, it has developed a distinctive model that integrates state-owned enterprise reform, reinvestment strategies, foreign partnerships, selective divestments, domestic investment promotion, job creation, and supplier development.

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