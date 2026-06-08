Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh met with David Reavley, CEO of ASC Water and Energy, during his official visit to London to discuss opportunities for cooperation in localizing energy and water solutions in Egypt and attracting the company’s investments to the country, as per a statement.

The meeting focused on supporting Egypt’s strategy to attract high-quality investments based on technology transfer, knowledge sharing, and maximizing added value within the local economy.

Farid said Egypt welcomes investments that combine advanced technology with local manufacturing, noting that the government’s priority is to attract projects that support the real economy through production, employment, knowledge transfer, and export growth.

The minister also added that stable and competitively priced energy remains a key factor in industrial investment decisions, particularly in new investment zones that depend on infrastructure capable of supporting production expansion.

For his part, Reavley outlined ASC Water and Energy’s plans for expansion in Egypt, describing the country as a strategic base for both manufacturing and regional growth.

Reavley added that the company intends to work closely with local partners across various stages of project implementation and related services. He noted that ASC Water and Energy is exploring the establishment of a local entity in Egypt and has already made progress on several preliminary arrangements.

He pointed out that the company is evaluating cooperation with Egyptian partners on legal, financial, and technical matters as part of preparations for launching its first projects in the country.

Moreover, he noted that ASC Water and Energy aims to build a model centered on sustainable local value creation through knowledge transfer, job creation, and the localization of part of its manufacturing operations.

The company also sees Egypt as a potential export base serving regional markets, particularly amid growing demand for energy and water solutions across the Arab and African regions, which it believes presents significant opportunities for future growth and expansion.