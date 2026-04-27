The UAE’s Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD), rated A1 (stable) by Moody’s and A+ (stable) by Fitch, has issued a mandate for a perpetual non-call additional tier 1 USD-denominated Regulation S bond with a six-year tenor.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Barclays, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are the mandated joint lead managers and bookrunners on the benchmark fixed rate resettable issuance.

A series of fixed income investor meetings will commence on Monday 27 April 2026, which will include physical meetings in London, the bank said.

FCA/ICMA stabilisation applies.

ENBD is the second largest bank in the UAE by total assets, deposits and loans, with the government of Dubai indirectly owning a 55.76% stake in the bank.

The bank kicked off the year with the issuance of an AED 1 billion three-year fixed-rate Digitally Native Notes (DNNs), its first AED-denominated digital bond, which was later followed by its debut €500 million five-year green bond in February.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com