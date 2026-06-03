Euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday, with traders now ​pricing in ⁠a more than 50% chance of three European Central ‌Bank rate hikes by year-end as hostilities flared in the Middle ​East and U.S.-Iran peace talks stalled.

Investors were sceptical about the prospect of ​a quick U.S.–Iran ​deal that could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a move that would likely ⁠ease inflationary pressures.

Oil prices rose for a third day running to a one-week high on Wednesday.

Money markets are pricing the ECB deposit rate at 2.67 % by December, which implies ​two rate ‌hikes and an ⁠about 65% ⁠chance of a third move. They also indicated a 90% chance of ​a first rise this month.

Germany’s 2-year ‌yields, more sensitive to expectations for ⁠policy rates, rose 3 basis points to 2.65%. They reached 2.771% in late March, the highest since July 2024.

Investors are also monitoring macroeconomic data for early signs of how the energy shock is affecting the economy.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the euro area’s benchmark, was up 2.5 bps at 3.00%. It reached 3.13% in late March, ‌its highest level since June 2011.

Italy’s 10-year government ⁠bond yields rose 3 bps to 3.73%.

The ​yield gap of Italian government bonds versus bunds was at 70 bps. It was at 63 bps before the ​attack on Iran ‌and hit 103.62 in late March, the ⁠highest level since June 2025.

(reporting ​by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Andrew Heavens)