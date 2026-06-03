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Euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday, with traders now pricing in a more than 50% chance of three European Central Bank rate hikes by year-end as hostilities flared in the Middle East and U.S.-Iran peace talks stalled.
Investors were sceptical about the prospect of a quick U.S.–Iran deal that could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a move that would likely ease inflationary pressures.
Oil prices rose for a third day running to a one-week high on Wednesday.
Money markets are pricing the ECB deposit rate at 2.67 % by December, which implies two rate hikes and an about 65% chance of a third move. They also indicated a 90% chance of a first rise this month.
Germany’s 2-year yields, more sensitive to expectations for policy rates, rose 3 basis points to 2.65%. They reached 2.771% in late March, the highest since July 2024.
Investors are also monitoring macroeconomic data for early signs of how the energy shock is affecting the economy.
Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the euro area’s benchmark, was up 2.5 bps at 3.00%. It reached 3.13% in late March, its highest level since June 2011.
Italy’s 10-year government bond yields rose 3 bps to 3.73%.
The yield gap of Italian government bonds versus bunds was at 70 bps. It was at 63 bps before the attack on Iran and hit 103.62 in late March, the highest level since June 2025.
(reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Andrew Heavens)