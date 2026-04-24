MUSCAT: Oman-based energy infrastructure company Masirah Energy Gateway (MEG) has joined forces with Dubai-headquartered Ento Capital to advance a $500 million digital energy infrastructure platform, underscoring the Sultanate’s growing role in the convergence of energy and next-generation digital assets.

The platform, developed through Ento Capital’s Entocore Infrastructure Fund, aims to scale investments in energy-backed digital infrastructure across multiple markets, at a time when surging global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and data services is placing unprecedented pressure on both power systems and computing capacity.

Backed by a project pipeline exceeding $2.5 billion and anchored by around one gigawatt of renewable energy capacity, the initiative seeks to bridge a widening gap between energy supply and digital infrastructure demand. Global data centre investment alone is projected to reach approximately $1.1 trillion by 2029, highlighting the scale of opportunity in integrating energy generation with high-growth digital assets.

MEG, which focuses on large-scale project development, is participating as a strategic investor through the contribution of infrastructure assets into the fund. The company is also advancing memoranda of understanding with relevant authorities to support the development of large-scale renewable energy and infrastructure projects, aligning its portfolio with the platform’s long-term strategy.

“Our participation reflects a commitment to aligning strategic infrastructure assets with scalable investment platforms,” said Yvo de Zwart, Chief Executive Officer of Masirah Energy Gateway, in a press statement. “This positions us to support the integration of energy capacity into broader energy and digital infrastructure ecosystems across the region.”

Ento Capital said the platform is designed to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns by combining stable infrastructure yields with long-term growth potential. Structured under a Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)-based Qualified Investor Fund and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, the platform is targeting institutional investors seeking exposure to large-scale infrastructure opportunities.

The initiative comes amid a broader transformation in global energy systems, where a significant share of energy production remains underutilised even as demand rises sharply in emerging markets. At the same time, data centres—already accounting for around 4 per cent of global electricity consumption—are expected to consume an even larger share in the years ahead, intensifying the need for integrated solutions.

For Oman, MEG’s participation reflects a wider national push to position the Sultanate as a hub for energy-backed digital infrastructure. Recent initiatives point to increasing alignment between renewable energy development and digital economy growth, including the integration of power generation with data centres, cloud platforms, and advanced connectivity systems.

This approach is closely aligned with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises economic diversification, digital transformation, and sustainability. The current 2026–2030 Five-Year Development Plan identifies the digital economy, renewable energy, and advanced infrastructure as key pillars of growth, supported by targeted investments across sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, and technology.

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