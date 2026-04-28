According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the call reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen it, in addition to discussing regional developments, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and efforts aimed at de-escalation to support security and stability in the region.

Article Source: Emirates News Agency (WAM)

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