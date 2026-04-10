BAGHDAD: Badr Abdelatty, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migration, discussed Thursday in Baghdad with several Iraqi officials ways to reduce regional escalation and bolster bilateral cooperation.

During his meetings, the Egyptian Foreign Minister emphasised the importance of intensified diplomatic efforts to prevent further instability in the region. He underscored the necessity of supporting Iraq’s security and sovereignty as a cornerstone of regional peace.

The discussions also covered a range of issues of mutual concern, including economic partnerships and the implementation of joint strategic projects within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism between Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan.

The visit comes as part of ongoing regional consultations aimed at addressing current challenges and promoting stability through dialogue and coordination among Arab nations.