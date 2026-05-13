JEDDAH — Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke by phone on Wednesday with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), discussing areas of cooperation and enhancing security in the region.

During the call between the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, and the UAE’s President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the two leaders reviewed the situation and the security and stability efforts in the region.

They also discussed the areas of cooperation between the two countries.

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