LISBON - Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Portugal’s Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel signed an agreement on the mutual exemption of entry visas for holders of diplomatic and special passports in Lisbon on Tuesday.

The agreement comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and the Portuguese Republic. It aims to facilitate travel and communication, enhance joint coordination, and expand areas of cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Prince Faisal also held extensive talks with Paulo Rangel and that covered regional and international developments, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region. They welcomed the agreement between Iran and the United States of America to end military operations and launch detailed negotiations toward a lasting settlement, underscoring the importance of diplomatic solutions in maintaining regional security and stability.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan renewed his congratulations to Portugal on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027-2028, wishing it success during its term in a way that supports international peace and security.

The foreign minister also expressed appreciation for Portugal’s positions in support of regional issues, including its official recognition of the State of Palestine and support for peaceful solutions and initiatives to implement the two-state solution.

He further commended Portugal for hosting the King Abdullah International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) in Lisbon, praising its role in promoting understanding and coexistence among peoples.

The Portuguese minister expressed his country's appreciation for the Kingdom's positions, calling for de-escalation and supporting diplomatic efforts and peaceful solutions at the regional and international levels. He affirmed Portugal’s keenness to continue coordinating and working jointly with the Kingdom to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment fields.

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