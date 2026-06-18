VIENNA — The Federal Chancellor of Austria Christian Stocker received Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Vienna on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and their friendly peoples along with ways to further strengthen and bolster them in various fields. Discussions and an exchange of views on key regional and international issues were also held.

At the outset of the meeting, Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to the chancellor and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Austria. On his part, Stocker reciprocated by conveying his warmest greetings to King Salman and the Crown Prince.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan also held wide ranging talks with Austria’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger in Vienna on Wednesday. During the meeting, the ministers reviewed bilateral relations between their respective countries and explored avenues to enhance cooperation across various fields, contributing to serving mutual interests and further strengthening the existing partnership between the two countries.

Prince Faisal congratulated Austria on its election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the 2027–2028 term, expressing hope that Austria will contribute to supporting international efforts aimed at reinforcing global peace and security, while upholding the principles of international law and multilateralism.

The ministers also discussed current regional and international developments and welcomed the agreement reached between Iran and the United States of America, emphasizing the importance of building upon this step to support regional stability and advance political and diplomatic solutions for addressing crises and resolving disputes.

They further explored opportunities to expand economic and investment cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance collaboration in various sectors, including energy, renewable energy, and logistics. Both sides underscored the importance of encouraging mutual investments, particularly in light of the significant opportunities offered by the Saudi Vision 2030, especially in the fields of alternative energy and modern technology.

Saudi Ambassador to Austria Abdullah Tawlah, and Advisor to the Minister Mohammed Al-Yahya also attended the meetings.

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