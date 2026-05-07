ANKARA — Saudi Arabia and Turkiye agreed on the mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and special passports.

The agreement was signed by Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan following their meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the ministers reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries. They discussed regional developments and explored ways to maintain security and stability in the region.

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