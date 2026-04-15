ISLAMABAD — Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia and Türkiye as part of efforts to advance mediation between the United States and Iran, ahead of a possible second round of talks in Islamabad.

According to an official statement, Sharif briefed President Asif Ali Zardari on Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts and his planned visits aimed at supporting peace initiatives.

A Foreign Ministry source said Sharif is expected to travel to Jeddah to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before heading to Ankara for talks with Turkish officials.

Zardari said Pakistan’s role in hosting dialogue between the two sides underscores its position as a “responsible and pivotal state” and highlights its commitment to peace efforts.

Pakistan hosted rare in-person talks between Washington and Tehran last week after securing a two-week ceasefire, though the negotiations ended without an agreement.

Officials said a second round of talks could take place in Islamabad “very soon” at Pakistan’s invitation.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

