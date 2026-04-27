Arab Finance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides in Nicosia, where both leaders signed a joint declaration elevating relations between Egypt and Cyprus to a strategic partnership, reflecting the longstanding ties between the two countries and their peoples, as per a statement.

El-Sisi expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended by Cyprus, while Christodoulides welcomed the visit and highlighted its alignment with a consultative meeting involving Arab and European leaders alongside European Union (EU) officials, describing it as an opportunity to exchange views on regional and international developments.

El-Sisi noted the strength of bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors and stressed the importance of advancing ties in trade, investment, labor, tourism, and energy. Discussions also covered recent developments related to linking Cypriot gas fields to Egyptian infrastructure to support domestic consumption and facilitate exports.

Christodoulides described bilateral relations as steadily advancing and commended Egypt’s efforts to combat illegal immigration. He called on the EU to share responsibility with Egypt, given its role in hosting large numbers of refugees.

He also pointed to ongoing political coordination between the two countries on regional and international issues, noting its role in supporting stability.

Regional developments were also addressed during the meeting, including efforts to reduce tensions and restore stability, particularly in relation to Iran. The Cypriot president expressed appreciation for Egypt’s role in this context and for El-Sisi’s contributions during meetings with European leaders, noting that Egypt’s perspective on regional developments had been well received.

Both leaders also discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, emphasizing the need to fully implement the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, ensure unrestricted humanitarian aid delivery, and begin reconstruction efforts.