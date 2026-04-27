Bashaar Yahya Al Qunaibit has been appointed as the new CEO of Saudi-listed Bank Al Bilad. The current CEO, Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Onaizan, will move into a non-executive role as chairman of the board.

Al Qunaibit was serving as the Senior Executive Vice President for Business at Bank Albilad and has a 25-year career in the financial services sector.

The changes at the bank are part of a broader leadership reshuffle. Nasser Mohammed Al Subaie will step down as Chairman of the Board, effective June 1. However, he will continue to serve as a member of the Board and the Executive Committee until 16 April 2028.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com