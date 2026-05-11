Riyadh: Bank credit extended to the public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia continued its upward trajectory, reaching a record high of around SAR3.335 trillion by the end of February.



Bank credit recorded annual growth of 9.6%, increasing by more than SAR291.9 billion compared to the same period in 2025, when it stood at around SAR3.042 trillion, according to the February statistical bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).



On a monthly basis, bank credit rose by 0.5%, increasing by more than SAR15.6 billion compared to the end of January, when it stood at around SAR3.319 trillion.



The data showed that bank credit is distributed across various economic activities, supporting comprehensive and sustainable economic growth and helping advance Saudi Vision 2030 goals to develop the financing environment and expand investment in vital sectors.



Long-term credit (more than three years) accounted for the largest share at 48.6%, totaling SAR1.622 trillion, followed by short-term credit (less than one year) at 37.7%, amounting to SAR1.257 trillion. Medium-term credit (one to three years) accounted for 13.7%, totaling around SAR456 billion.