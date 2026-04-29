Riyadh -- The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) licensed “Dufaa Company For financing” to provide consumer finance. This addition brings the total number of finance companies licensed by SAMA to 73. This decision reflects SAMA’s endeavor to support and enable the finance sector, increase the efficiency of financial transactions, and promote innovative financial solutions for financial inclusion in Saudi Arabia. SAMA emphasizes the importance of dealing exclusively with authorized financial institutions. To view licensed and permitted financial institutions, visit SAMA's website.

Article Source: Saudi Press Agency

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