Arab Finance: EFG Corp-Solutions, a subsidiary of EFG Finance and part of EFG Holding, has signed Egypt’s first leasing agreement for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure with Infinity, as per an emailed press release.

The agreement introduces a financing model aimed at supporting the deployment of EV charging stations by charge point operators (CPOs), allowing for faster rollout and improved financial flexibility. Under the arrangement, EFG Corp-Solutions will provide structured leasing solutions to support the expansion of Infinity’s EV charging network.

The model is designed to reduce upfront capital requirements and facilitate the rollout of charging infrastructure across Egypt.

Infinity operates an EV charging network in Egypt and Africa, and the partnership is expected to support the expansion of charging stations across commercial and residential developments.