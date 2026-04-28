Arab Finance: Electric vehicle charging solutions provider Recharged By Infinity signed a partnership agreement with electronics retailer XPRS Stores to expand access to home electric vehicle charging solutions, as per an emailed press release.

Under the agreement, XPRS Stores will make a range of Recharged By Infinity home chargers and accessories available across its branches, offering customers installment plans of up to 18 months with no down payment, interest, or administrative fees through the Valu application

Aiming to simplify both the acquisition and use of electric vehicle charging technology, the collaboration is designed to provide a more seamless customer experience by combining product availability with flexible financing options.

The partnership extends beyond retail distribution, incorporating a full-service model that includes certified products, pre-installation technical inspections, professional installation, after-sales services, and warranty coverage.

Recharged By Infinity will conduct site readiness assessments to evaluate electrical load capacity before installation, while also offering tailored charging cables compatible with a wide range of European and Chinese electric vehicle models available in the Egyptian market.

The product lineup includes home chargers with varying capacities for residential use, alongside public charging stations designed for higher-demand environments such as businesses and commercial locations. Select models come with warranties of up to three years, supported by ongoing technical assistance to ensure reliability and safety.

The move comes amid growing momentum in Egypt’s shift toward sustainable transportation, as both companies seek to support the wider adoption of electric vehicles by addressing one of the sector’s key challenges: access to reliable home charging infrastructure. The availability of installment-based purchasing is expected to lower barriers for consumers, particularly those in residential compounds and urban developments.

The partnership aligns with national efforts to transition toward a green economy by promoting clean energy solutions and reducing carbon emissions. By facilitating access to charging infrastructure, the collaboration is positioned to accelerate electric vehicle adoption and strengthen the supporting ecosystem in Egypt.

Recharged By Infinity provides integrated electric vehicle charging solutions in Egypt, spanning home installations, infrastructure development, technical support, and public charging networks.

XPRS Stores operates as one of the country’s largest electronics and technology retailers, offering a wide range of products alongside flexible payment solutions and customer-focused retail services.