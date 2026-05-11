Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk followed up on the government's measures for transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and the ministry's efforts to support this initiative, according to a statement.

This comes within the framework of the state's vision to maximize resource efficiency and rationalize the consumption of traditional fuels.

Madbouly asserted that the gradual shift towards EVs will contribute to building a sustainable transportation system that balances between driving economic growth and preserving the environment while simultaneously boosting the efficiency of the state's energy resources.

For his part, Kouchouk outlined the government’s objectives to accelerate the process, including rationalizing spending and supporting the transition to clean energy, thereby contributing to reducing the import bill for petroleum products.

The goals also include improving the operational efficiency of the government vehicle fleet so that the state's administrative apparatus can serve as a model for implementing the green transportation strategy.

The meeting also addressed developing the state’s infrastructure and digital systems to support the expansion of EV use in Egypt.

The prime minister directed all relevant ministries and authorities to maintain regular and continuous follow-up to expedite the government's transition to EVs and overcome any obstacles that may hinder the implementation of this strategy.

He also instructed Ministry of Finance officials to begin negotiations with EV operators and secure the best offers, paving the way for the government to contract for the first batch of vehicles for government officials as an alternative to vehicles powered by conventional fuel.