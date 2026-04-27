AMMAN — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Yousef Huneiti on Sunday received his Libyan counterpart Khaled Haftar and an accompanying delegation at the General Command.

An official reception ceremony was held for the visiting delegation, including a guard of honour, the Jordan Armed Forces –Arab Army (JAF) said in a statement.

Talks focused on enhancing military cooperation and coordination, as well as on exchanging expertise in training and capacity building to improve the efficiency of the armed forces in both countries.

Huneiti and the visiting delegation were also briefed on key aspects of the JAF’s modernisation and development programme, as well as the challenges posed by the regional environment.

The two sides signed a cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening coordination, expanding military training and promoting the exchange of expertise and knowledge, within the framework of cooperation programmes implemented by the JAF with partner militaries.

Huneiti stressed the importance of advancing joint military cooperation in support of strategic interests and regional security and stability.

For his part, Haftar praised the level of existing cooperation, highlighting the importance of continued coordination and exchange of military expertise.

The meeting was attended by senior JAF officers and the Libyan military attaché in Amman.

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