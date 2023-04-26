Amman - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Jordan Maj. Gen. Yousef Ahmed Huneiti and his German counterpart General Carsten Breuer, who is visiting Jordan, discussed on Tuesday prospects of military cooperation between the two armies.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments as well as ways to serve the interests of the armed forces in the two countries. (QNA).

