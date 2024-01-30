RIYADH — Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a military base on the Jordanian-Syrian border, which led to the death of three American soldiers and the injury of more than 30 others.



The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the terrorist attack on Sunday night on a military base on the Jordanian-Syrian border, which led to the death of three American soldiers and the injury of others.



The ministry renewed the Kingdom’s steadfast support for intensified international efforts to eliminate terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations and dry up its sources of financing.



The US soldiers were killed in an overnight drone attack on a small outpost at Tower 22 in Jordan near the border with Syria.

