ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has organised an introductory workshop on "Forensic Procedures in Field Accidents" for members of the Ministry of Defence, aiming to enhance cooperation and training.

The workshop, part of a broader agreement between the two entities, detailed the procedures for handling field accident cases, reinforcing the UAE's commitment to judicial and professional standards as guided by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD.

Participants were introduced to the operations of the Criminal and Electronic Sciences Centre, which adheres to international standards to ensure the effectiveness of the criminal justice system.

The workshop also covered protocols for forensic medicine in cases involving explosives, weapons, chemical agents, and toxic substances. It included insights into the electronic and chemical laboratories' work, emphasising recent technological advancements and their application in various forensic examinations.

The event highlighted the importance of knowledge exchange and maintaining high service standards, aiming to enhance global competitiveness and the quality of forensic investigations.



Rola AlGhoul