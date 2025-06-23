KUWAIT CITY - Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Mansour Al-Dhafiri has approved the receipt of applications for several vacant teaching positions for the 2025/2026 academic year. These positions are open to non-Kuwaitis with university degrees to work in public schools in various disciplines, subject to specific terms and conditions.

The required specializations are the following:

Male Teachers: Applicants applying for Arabic and music education positions must be children of Kuwaiti women. For French, English, mathematics, science, chemistry, physics, biology, and geology, applicants are not required to be children of Kuwaiti women.

Female Teachers: Applicants applying for English, mathematics, computer science, and music education must be children of Kuwaiti women. For Arabic, French, English, mathematics, science, chemistry, physics, biology, and geology, there is no such requirement.

The ministry clarified that applications are open to both genders, provided that applicants meet the following conditions:

- A minimum overall GPA of “Good” in the university degree.

- Age not exceeding 45 years.

- Compliance with the experience requirement - three years for non-teaching qualifications and two years for graduates of teaching qualifications, with certification from official authorities.

Exemptions from the experience requirement apply to PhD holders with a grade of “Very Good” or higher, master’s degree holders with a grade of “Excellent,” as well as graduates of the College of Education at Kuwait University and the College of Basic Education at the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET). The Ministry of Education confirmed that science- related positions for non-Kuwaiti men are limited to graduates of the College of Basic Education within Kuwait only.

All recent graduates, without exception, must pass a personal interview. The ministry explained that any application failing to meet the requirements or lacking the necessary documents will not be accepted. Applications from individuals holding entry visas or those with work permits not designated for the position of “Teacher” will also be rejected. Applicants must attach the following documents to their application - a valid passport and civil ID, a personal photo, academic certificates, a transcript certified by the relevant authorities and Kuwaiti cultural offices, and a certificate of good conduct.

After passing the interview, applications must be submitted electronically via the Ministry of Education’s official website - www.moe.edu.kw Upon acceptance, applicants will be contacted to visit the Human Resources Department – Customer Service Lounge – at the ministry building in South Surra. They must bring all the required documents. Candidates will then undergo an interview under approved regulations.

