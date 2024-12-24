KUWAIT-- The Japanese embassy in Kuwait announced on Tuesday the launch of its government scholarship (MEXT 2025 Teacher Training Program), which allows Kuwaiti teachers to conduct research at designated Japanese Universities.

According to a press release by the embassy, the government of Japan was offering a scholarship for Kuwaiti teachers who wish to conduct research on school education at designated Japanese Universities.

On the qualifications and eligibilities, the embassy revealed that Kuwaiti citizens applicants must be born on or after April 2, 1990.The embassy went on to say that "Applicants must be graduates of universities or teacher training schools and have worked as teachers at elementary, middle, or secondary schools in Kuwait for at least five years. In-service faculty members in higher education institutions are not eligible."

"Applicants should be physically fit to participate in the program... must be interested in Japan and be willing to deepen their understanding of Japan after arriving there. Applicants must also have the ability to do research in Japan and adapt to living there," added the embassy. The embassy revealed that all necessary information and application forms were available through the link: https://www.studyinjapan.go.jp/en/smap-stopj-applications-teacher.html.

It also noted that applications must be submitted to the Embassy of Japan by hand and after receiving the applications, the embassy would conduct the document screening, written exam in English and Japanese, and personal interview in order to select the scholarship awardee.

The embassy indicated that the deadline for submitting applications was Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 03:00 pm. Local-time Kuwait.

The Japanese Government Scholarship was established in 1954 in order to increase mutual understanding between the people of Japan and other countries as well as to make an international contribution to the intellectual field.

