KUWAIT-- The International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) announced on Monday that it implemented 9,214 projects in social, educational, developmental, and cultural fields across 56 countries in 2024, with a total cost exceeding USD 73.5 million, benefiting more than six million people.

IICO's Deputy Director for Institutional Communication Ibrahim Al-Bader emphasized that these achievements were made possible through the efforts of the organization's 33 volunteer teams and 711 volunteers, as well as its 15 branches in the country and 11 offices abroad, in collaboration with local and international partners.

The organization is working under a strategic vision extending until 2026, focusing on human development and empowerment in various fields - education, culture, social welfare, and economics - to improve living conditions in the most communities in need, Al-Bader added.

He explained that IICO successfully implemented 276 social projects last year, totaling over USD 26 million, benefiting more than five million people in 34 countries. These projects included Ramadan iftar meals, sacrificial animals, winter clothing, housing, home repairs, zakat al-fitr, support for disadvantaged families, medical care for the sick and disabled, orphan sponsorship, emergency relief, and building and equipping health centers.

Regarding educational projects, he stated that IICO carried out 102 projects in 21 countries, with an investment exceeding USD 27 million, benefiting 46,929 students, teachers, and administrative staff. These initiatives included building and equipping schools, covering tuition fees, student and teacher sponsorships, and providing school buses.

In the cultural field, the organization completed 177 projects valued at USD 11.81 million, benefiting 58,102 people in 43 countries. These included building mosques, Islamic centers, scientific conferences, supporting religious scholars, and promoting Quranic initiatives.

Al-Bader also highlighted the organization's focus on development and economic empowerment projects, which play a crucial role in lifting vulnerable groups out of aid dependency into productive work.

Last year, IICO executed 8,659 development projects at a cost of USD 7.44 million in 29 countries, benefiting 695,623 people. These projects covered water, energy, agriculture and small-scale business initiatives. He also mentioned a unique project completed in December: a program tackling learning difficulties among Syrian refugee and displaced students in Jordan, Turkey, and Lebanon.

This initiative aimed to mitigate educational losses caused by displacement through remedial programs and specialized curricula, benefiting over 15,000 students and 2,000 teachers, he said.

It was the first of its kind, providing detailed methodologies for diagnosing and treating learning difficulties, developed by 22 academic and technical teams, including 164 experts from 12 Arab universities, he pointed out.

IICO launched the "Sanad" initiative to enhance humanitarian interventions and early recovery in Gaza, coordinated with UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and announced at the ninth Effective Partnership Conference, with nearly USD 2 billion in funding for shelter, health, education, and economic empowerment, supported by 147 organizations from 48 countries, he said.

Al-Bader concluded by acknowledging the support of the country's leadership, the generosity of donors, and the dedication of IICO's staff and volunteers, as well as the contribution of local and international partners in turning the organization's goals into reality.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).