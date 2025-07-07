The Saudi-listed Alinma Bank, rated A2 (Stable) by Moody’s, A- (Stable) by S&P and A- (Stable) by Fitch, has mandated banks for a dollar-denominated benchmark Reg S 5-year sukuk.

The offering is expected to have a rating of A- by S&P and A- by Fitch.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Alinma Capital Company, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs International and Standard Chartered Bank have been appointed as Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of virtual fixed income investor calls on Monday, 7 July 2025.

The Wakala Murabaha structure will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market, with proceeds to be used for general banking purposes.

In May, Alinma Bank has launched its US dollar-denominated $500 million sukuk with a yield set at 6.5%.

