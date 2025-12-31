Bahrain - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic Ijara Murabaha Sukuk has been oversubscribed by 157 per cent.

Subscriptions worth BD78.610 million were received for the BD50m issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on January 1, 2026, and matures on July 2, 2026, is 5pc compared to 5.01pc for the previous issue on December 4.

The Ijara Murabaha Sukuk are issued by the CBB on behalf of the government.

This is issue 6IM/5 (BH0003ZGX107) of the short-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk series.

