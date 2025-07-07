RIYADH -- Chairman of Kuwait Artificial Intelligence for Things (AIoT) Society, Sheikh Mohammad Al-Malek Al-Sabah, declared on Monday signing an agreement for strategic cooperation with the Saudi AI Governance Society to jointly develop technologies in the field.



Sheikh Mohammad said in a statement to KUNA that the agreement partly aims at exchanging expertise, overhauling AI education and training on the Internet of Things (IoT).



He expressed hope that it would contribute to developing joint protects, setting unified criteria for ethical governance of advanced technologies to enhance the Gulf States' status as leading regional hubs for technology and innovation.



Dr. Dhabya Al-Bouainain, Chairperson of the Saudi association, said that the accord was worked out as part of Riyadh's approach to bolster cooperation with the regional countries to regulate and develop AI technologies. She noted necessity to establish strategic partnerships to contribute to setting up an advanced legislative-ethical environment that backs up innovation and ensures responsible and ethical usage of the emerging technologies.



The society was represented at the signing ceremony by its chairperson Sheikh Mohammad, Secretary Dr. Ayed Salman, member Abdulaziz Al-Bajras, while the Saudi side was represented by the association's chair Dr. Al-Bouainain and board member Majed Al-Otaibi.



Kuwait's AIoT, proclaimed in 2023, organizes seminars and conferences to promote awareness of the necessity of the AI and the IoT, encourage scientific research and cooperation with state departments to develop technologies.

