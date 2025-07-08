MUSCAT: Omantel, Oman’s leading provider of integrated telecommunications services, and du, the prominent UAE-based telecom and digital services provider, have officially announced the activation of the Oman Emirates Gateway (OEG) — a state-of-the-art 275-kilometre international fibre optic submarine cable system connecting the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The OEG system links three major international data centres: Equinix MC1 in Barka, datamena DX1 in Dubai and Equinix SN1 in Salalah.

This high-capacity express route is set to transform the region’s digital landscape by delivering ultra-low latency connectivity, significantly improving operational efficiency and enhancing digital services between the two Gulf countries.

Sami al Ghassany, Chief Technology and Digital Officer at Omantel, said: “The full activation of the Oman Emirates Gateway marks a pivotal milestone in our journey towards digital transformation in Oman and beyond.

We are proud to contribute to the region’s content enrichment and to establish a robust, high-capacity corridor that will empower businesses across Oman and the UAE. This achievement goes beyond mere connectivity; it propels the entire region towards innovation, growth and global competitiveness”.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer of du, added: “The Oman Emirates Gateway is far more than just an optical cable; it is a bridge towards future-proofing the digital infrastructure of the region. This project will be a cornerstone for hyperscalers, content providers and international carriers, empowering them to enhance their presence and operational capability to meet the growing demands of the digital era”.

The newly activated system offers dual-route resilience through both terrestrial and subsea links, ensuring high reliability and superior network performance.

Its infrastructure is built to support the growing demand for cloud services, hyperscale computing and data-intensive applications, with direct connections to key regional data centres that facilitate international business and digital expansion.

The launch of the OEG project further reinforces Omantel and du’s roles as leading wholesale telecommunications providers in the Middle East.

