KUWAIT -- Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi reaffirmed on Saturday Kuwait's full support for OPEC+ efforts aimed at enhancing the stability of international oil markets.



Al-Roumi headed the Kuwaiti delegation participating in the meeting of the eight OPEC+ countries, held via video conference on July 5, 2025, Ministry of Oil said in a statement.



The meeting of the eight OPEC+ countries involved in voluntary production cuts, agreeing to increase output by 548,000 barrels per day starting in August 2025, statement added. The delegation also included Kuwait's Governor at OPEC Mohammed Al-Shatti, and the country's National Representative to OPEC, Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Salem Al-Homoud Al-Sabah.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).