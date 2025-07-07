InterCairo for Aluminum Extrusion Industry, an Egyptian company, intends to offer part of its shares for subscription on the Egyptian Exchange during the first quarter of 2026, according to Kirellos Bakhom, the company's advisor and Global Chairman of Spade Wealth Investment Firm, which is handling InterCairo's IPO plan, as told to Zawya Arabic.

InterCairo had previously obtained approval from the Egyptian Exchange to list its shares in March 2015, but did not proceed with the offering, which led the exchange to cancel its listing.

The local media reported at the time that InterCairo's decision to cancel the offering was due to the decline in aluminum prices and the high cost of production.

However, the company recently resumed planning for the offering to increase capital to finance expansion, according to Bakhom.

“We now aim to list InterCairo on the Egyptian Stock Exchange in the first quarter of 2026," Bakhom said.

Founded in 2002, InterCairo produces aluminum panels used in the manufacture of doors, windows, and solar energy systems.

Its production capacity is approximately 38,000 tons annually, and it plans to increase output to 42,000 tons annually, according to its official website.

Bakhom said the details of the capital increase and the final percentage of the stake to be listed on the Egyptian Exchange are currently being studied, but he did not specify when the details would be announced.

Click here for the article's Arabic version.