Cairo: Technical movements signaled by Mubasher Trade Research indicate that the stock of Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company (Sidpec) continued its wide-range sideways trend between the EGP 18.70 support level and the EGP 19.95 resistance.

Meanwhile, the technical indicators suggest weakness in purchasing power during the current period, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving below the neutral level, reflecting a decline in buying momentum.

Mubasher Trade Research noted that the price is currently testing the moving average, which acts as a dynamic resistance for the price.

Sidpec stock price is currently approaching a gap and an important demand zone at EGP 19.20 and EGP 19.15, which may represent a reduction in selling pressure.

If the price shows reversal signals on smaller timeframes, it could support a speculative rebound to the level of EGP 19.45, to be followed by EGP 19.65, and then to the main resistance at the EGP 19.95 level.

And if the price remains below the mentioned demand zone, it is likely that the downward movement will extend towards EGP 18.95, which will be followed by the EGP 18.70 support level.

Price Movement Summary

The stock of Sidpec experienced significant fluctuations during 2025, as it started the year with a notable rise moving upwards from lower levels at around EGP 17 to the first peak which exceeded EGP 22, followed by its highest prices in March.

Following this rise, the stock experienced a sharp decline in June, recording its lowest levels again at the support level of EGP 17, before starting to gradually recover in the following months.

As for trading volumes, the stock reflected significant fluctuations throughout 2025, reflecting a change in investor interest and their reaction to price movements.

Important note: This analysis is based solely on the foundations and tools of technical analysis and reflects a purely analytical perspective that may vary depending on the methods of interpretation and assessment. What is stated in this report should not be considered a direct recommendation to buy or sell, nor an invitation to make any investment decisions; it is for monitoring and study purposes only. Investment decisions are the sole responsibility of the investor based on their financial situation and personal goals.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

